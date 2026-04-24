Egypt plans regional grain hub in Suez Canal Zone: PM

CAIRO, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said that the proposed grain logistics hub is receiving strong backing from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, with directives to move ahead quickly due to its strategic importance.

In statements to Middle East News Agency (MENA), Madbouly said that the project is part of plans to strengthen Egypt’s position in grain trade across North Africa and the Middle East and support food security.

He added that authorities are preparing a detailed feasibility study covering technical, economic, and logistical aspects ahead of implementation.

The hub is planned in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, benefiting from its location, infrastructure, and connection to global shipping routes.

Madbouly also said several countries have shown interest in participating, reflecting confidence in Egypt’s ability to manage large-scale projects.

He added that the hub would help secure essential food supplies and generate economic returns through storage, trading, and redistribution activities.