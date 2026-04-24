Zayed National Museum launches 4 new children’s books

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the United Arab Emirates, has launched four new children’s books in English and Arabic.

Rooted in the UAE’s traditions and natural environments, the books are designed with interactive features, including touch-and-feel elements, pop-up illustrations and engaging animations, to create an immersive learning experience for young readers. Through them children are invited to explore key aspects of the nation’s identity, from its enduring heritage to its desert landscapes, marine ecosystems and diverse wildlife.

Inspired by the museum’s narratives, the books titles are:

Qudwati – Under the Desert Sky: Young readers are invited to explore the desert landscapes that shaped the values of the United Arab Emirates’ Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Through storytelling and engaging illustrations, children discover the desert as a living classroom that teaches resilience, curiosity and respect for nature. The Arabic edition was produced in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre.

Kitabu – Step Inside, Listen Closely: Journey through Zayed National Museum’s architecture, objects and galleries in this pop-up book designed for young readers. Each page features stories and objects that bring the UAE’s history and culture to life, encouraging children to explore the museum and its treasures through imagination and discovery.

What’s this? – Animals of the United Arab Emirates: Crafted towards early learners, this touch-and-feel book, introduces children to animals native to the UAE while encouraging curiosity and exploration.

Our Life by the Sea: This interactive colouring book, created in collaboration with Éditions Animées, centres on the importance of the sea in Emirati culture. Children can colour the pages and then use the dedicated BlinkBook app to transform their drawings into animated scenes, bringing their creations to life.

These titles form part of Zayed National Museum’s growing publications programme, which includes Magan Rediscovered: The Building of a Bronze Age Boat That Sailed the Arabian Gulf, published earlier this year and Zayed National Museum’s Collection Highlights.