Dubai Police invite specialised graduates to join future-focused workforce

DUBAI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police have announced the launch of applications for male university degree holders across a diverse range of specialisations.

The initiative, led by the General Department of Human Resources, targets graduates in fields including mathematics and statistics, engineering, business administration, medicine and health sciences, accounting and finance, aviation, as well as media and design. It reflects Dubai Police’s drive to attract forward thinking talent capable of shaping the future of policing.

Brigadier Rashid Nasser, Director of the General Department of Human Resources, highlighted that the organisation continues to invest in people as a key pillar of progress, focusing on individuals who bring fresh ideas, specialised expertise, and a strong capacity for innovation.

He explained that the recruitment drive is closely aligned with national priorities to strengthen Emirati talent and enhance competitiveness, while supporting the evolution of modern, technology driven policing services.

Dubai Police emphasised that the selected disciplines are based on future workforce needs, ensuring readiness for rapid developments across digital, technical, and specialised sectors. The move reinforces their commitment to delivering proactive, high quality services that meet community expectations.

Colonel Hamad bin Daffous, Director of the Selection and Recruitment Department, confirmed that candidates will be assessed through rigorous, science based methodologies, including specialised testing and analytical interviews, to ensure the highest standards of selection.

He added that Dubai Police provide a dynamic and supportive work environment, offering advanced training programmes, clear career pathways, and continuous development opportunities that empower employees to excel and contribute effectively.