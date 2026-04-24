TRENDS marks significant presence at UAE Agricultural Conference

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has established a distinguished presence at the second edition of the UAE Agricultural Conference and Exhibition 2026. Hosted at the ADNEC Centre in Al Ain, the event features wide participation from government and private entities, universities, and research institutions, alongside a host of experts specialising in sustainable agriculture and agritech.

The event, organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), runs until 26th April. As a Knowledge Partner, TRENDS features an advanced interactive pavilion showcasing a curated collection of studies and research focused on agriculture and sustainability. The pavilion utilises modern display technologies designed to transform theoretical knowledge into practical, applicable content.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS Research & Advisory, emphasised that this participation embodies its commitment to supporting national directives towards smart agriculture and sustainability. He noted that TRENDS leverages academic research outputs to develop practical solutions that enhance agricultural efficiency and address climate change challenges, drawing on innovative scientific insights.

He added that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment’s selection of TRENDS as a Knowledge Partner reflects the growing confidence in the role of scientific research in supporting decision-making. It further underscores the centre’s position as a knowledge platform that provides strategic solutions grounded in rigorous scientific analysis.

Dr. Al-Ali highlighted that TRENDS possesses an advanced research portfolio in this field, including specialised publications on climate-smart agriculture and the transition towards sustainable farming systems in the UAE. This is in addition to specialised reports on carbon footprint measurement and reduction mechanisms, as well as works highlighting the environmental and economic significance of mangroves in supporting biodiversity and combating climate change.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the TRENDS Al Ain office held a meeting attended by the CEO to review development plans and enhance its role as an active hub for knowledge sustainability.

Warda Al-Minhali, Director of the TRENDS Al Ain Office, confirmed that the upcoming phase will implement a package of qualitative initiatives to empower young talent. These initiatives aim to foster a research and innovation environment through applied projects that support sustainable development and keep pace with technological transformations, reinforcing the office’s role as an incubator for pioneering ideas and future knowledge production.