Bahrain to host 2nd leg of Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup with 106 horses competing

ABU DHABI, 24th April 2026 (WAM) -- The second round of the third edition of the Emirates Arabian Horse Global Cup (EAHGC) will kick off tomorrow evening in the Kingdom of Bahrain at the Bahrain International Endurance Village.

A total of 106 horses, owned by 72 participants, will compete in the global series organised by the United Arab Emirates to support Arabian horse owners and breeders worldwide.

The EAHGC underscores the UAE’s leading role in developing events, competitions, and services related to Arabian horses, while strengthening their global standing. Purebred Arabian horses are regarded as an integral part of the UAE’s cultural heritage and national identity, as well as a key pillar in supporting owners and breeders and expanding international participation in the sector.

The championship is held under the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society (EAHS) and Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee.

The third edition comprises several rounds staged across different continents, reflecting the global stature of UAE initiatives supporting Arabian horses.

Held over two days, the Bahrain leg will feature competitions for yearling colts and fillies, junior colts and fillies, as well as senior mares and stallions, before concluding with the championship finals across all categories.

The first round of the third edition was held in Australia on 30–31 January 2026, and the Kingdom of Morocco will host the third round on 9–10 May, followed by the fourth round in the United States from 16–19 September, the fifth in China on 6–7 October, and the sixth in Italy on 7–8 November. The final round will take place in Brazil on 14th November 2026.

Through this truly global series, the UAE continues to reinforce its pioneering role in supporting purebred Arabian horses and enhancing their international presence, contributing to the preservation and development of this rich heritage for future generations.