Ajman Chamber's Educational Sector Working Groups discusses strengthening educational partnerships between schools, universities

AJMAN, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Educational Sector Working Groups at Ajman Chamber held a joint meeting to discuss ways to develop the educational environment; strengthen the partnership between educational institutions, including universities and schools; review the procedures for licensing teachers; and discuss the importance of integrating artificial intelligence technologies and future skills in the educational system.

The Educational Sector Working Groups received at the Chamber’s headquarters Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Chamber, and Mohamed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector.

The meeting was chaired by Dr. Karim Al Saghir, Head of the Educational Sector Working Groups and Chancellor of Ajman University. It was attended by Jamila Kajoor Al Nuaimi, Director of Member Relations and Support Department at Ajman Chamber, and group members, including officials and representatives from educational institutions in Ajman.

Al Saghir stressed that the Educational Sector Working Groups have a key role in developing the sector, improving the quality of its services, and strengthening the alignment of its outcomes with labour market requirements, explaining that education is one of the priorities of Ajman Vision 2030 and receives great attention and support from the wise leadership in the Emirate because of its essential role in achieving sustainable development and building a knowledge-based economy.

At the beginning of the meeting, the attendees adopted the results of the previous meeting, and the discussion was opened for exchanging knowledge and learning about the best educational practices, in addition to reviewing modern tools and technologies in the fields of education and scientific research in a way that contributes to developing the quality of the educational process and promoting innovation.

The meeting discussed the need to develop teacher licensing policies and to develop a plan to attract distinguished educational cadres in cooperation with the concerned authorities, especially since the Emirate of Ajman includes a wide range of reputable universities and schools to enhance the competitiveness of the educational sector and improve the quality of its outputs.

It was also emphasised that both universities and schools play a key role in qualifying students with necessary skills to facilitate the transition from school to university education by organising specialised sessions and workshops in this regard, with the aim of enhancing students’ readiness and supporting their academic journey while focusing on guiding them towards selecting the most suitable specialisations based on their abilities, interests, and the needs of the labour market.

The meeting stressed the importance of continuous training for teachers on the use of modern tools, including artificial intelligence techniques, robotics, and digital learning tools, in line with the rapid developments in the educational sector. It also emphasised the need to enhance cooperation and integration between schools and universities in order to exchange experiences, develop educational practices, and enhance the overall efficiency of the educational system.

The attendees recommended that a joint working group should be formed to identify the most important strengths and challenges in the educational sector and develop improvement proposals, and that regular meetings should be held in order to achieve the objectives of the Educational Sector Working Groups.