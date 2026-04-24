Department of Finance in Ajman launches 'Financial Empowerment' programme

AJMAN, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman has launched the “Financial Empowerment” programme as a comprehensive community initiative aimed at raising financial literacy and supporting financial stability among various segments of society, including senior citizens, people of determination, as well as school and university students, as part of its strategic approach to enhancing quality of life in the emirate.

The programme aligns with the Department’s efforts to build a more financially aware society by simplifying financial concepts and strengthening financial planning skills, enabling individuals to make informed financial decisions, in line with the emirate’s vision for sustainable and inclusive development.

As part of activating the programme’s community and interactive dimension, the Department organised a workshop titled “Financial Literacy” in collaboration with members of the Seniors Happiness Centre in Ajman. The workshop featured direct discussions and the exchange of experiences, fostering an interactive environment that enhanced participants’ understanding of sound financial management practices and their application in daily life.

The workshop focused on empowering participants to manage their financial resources efficiently, develop financial planning and expense management skills, and raise awareness of government digital financial services and how to benefit from them, supporting financial independence and reinforcing social stability.

This workshop forms part of a wider package of initiatives under the “Financial Empowerment” programme, aimed at promoting financial literacy and encouraging responsible financial practices across the community, contributing to improved quality of life in the emirate.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, emphasised that raising financial awareness has become an urgent necessity in light of rapid economic changes, noting that financial literacy is a fundamental pillar to achieve financial stability for individuals and families.

He stated, “The Department of Finance in Ajman plays a pivotal role in promoting financial awareness through the development of quality initiatives that equip community members with the knowledge and tools needed to manage their resources efficiently. The ‘Financial Empowerment’ programme serves as an effective platform to advance these efforts and embed sound financial planning practices, aligned with Ajman Vision 2030, which aims to achieve progress and prosperity for all while building an inclusive and cohesive society.”

The “Financial Empowerment” programme reflects a practical approach to building a community that is better prepared for financial life demands, where awareness efforts are integrated with applied initiatives to instil responsible and sustainable financial behaviours. It also underscores the Department’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the community and transforming financial knowledge into daily practice that supports financial stability and enhances overall well-being.