New members of Abu Dhabi Executive Council take oath before UAE President

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- New members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council were sworn in before UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Council.

Those who took the oath were His Excellency Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Community Development, and His Excellency Mohamed Taj Eddine Ahmed Alqadi, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Department of Education and Knowledge.

His Highness congratulated the new members of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and wished them and the Council’s members continued success in carrying out their duties to strengthen government systems in Abu Dhabi, further enhance services provided to the community, and contribute to advancing development plans in line with future aspirations.

His Highness affirmed that enhancing quality of life across all levels in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi remains a key priority and sustained approach.

His Highness took a group photo with the members of the Executive Council.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, along with a number of sheikhs and officials.