‘Algarabía’ artwork to be showcased in Abu Dhabi in November 2026

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The multidisciplinary artwork ‘Algarabía’ premiered at the University of Navarra Museum in Spain and is scheduled to be showcased in Abu Dhabi in November 2026. The artwork was produced by the University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra in collaboration with the University of Navarra Museum, the Khawla Art and Culture Foundation, and the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation, achieving notable success as a result of artistic cooperation that brings together cultures, traditions and generations.

The production presents an artistic dialogue between the Arab world and Spain, combining music, dance and poetry within a contemporary vision that reflects shared cultural heritage. The performance blends flamenco with Arab poetic and musical traditions, offering a rich and immersive artistic experience.

The narrative follows a journey between an Arab girl exploring the theory of flowers and a Spanish florist guided by intuition, in a storytelling approach that reflects themes of identity, convergence and human understanding.

H.H. Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, and Founder of the Khawla Art and Culture Foundation, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM), “The artwork ‘Algarabía’ represents a vivid example of the power of the arts in building bridges between cultures and reinforcing shared human dialogue between the Arab world and Spain through an artistic language that transcends traditional forms of expression.”

She added that the success of the premiere in Spain reflects the importance of this creative collaboration, which brought together prominent artistic and academic institutions and contributed to presenting an integrated work combining music, dance and poetry in a contemporary vision reflecting the depth of shared cultural heritage.

H.H. Sheikha Khawla affirmed that the presentation of ‘Algarabía’ in Abu Dhabi in November 2026 marks an important milestone in its artistic journey and an opportunity to strengthen the presence of joint artistic expressions on the international stage, highlighting the UAE’s role in supporting cultural projects based on global partnerships.

She noted that the Khawla Art and Culture Foundation continues its commitment to supporting initiatives that celebrate creativity and nurture Arab and international talent, contributing to reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s stature as a leading platform for cultural and artistic dialogue.