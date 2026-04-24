China's imports maintain good growth momentum in Q1

BEIJING, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China's imports maintained a good growth momentum in the first quarter of 2026, surging 19.6 percent year on year, Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Thursday, underscoring the robust resilience of the country's foreign trade and the vast potential of its market.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the country's high-tech industries in the January-March period developed rapidly, with imports of integrated circuits and computer parts increasing by 41.4 percent and 45.3 percent, respectively.

In the first quarter, consumption potential continued to be unlocked, with imports of consumer goods increasing by 5.4 percent.

The country's industrial operation went up steadily, and imports of bulk commodities continued to grow, with crude oil, iron ore, and grain increasing by 8.9 percent, 10.5 percent, and 11.2 percent, respectively.