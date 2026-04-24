'Emirates Centre for Sports Science' announces new specialised programmes to develop young national talent

DUBAI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Centre for Sports Science and Sports Medicine announced the launch of a series of specialised programmes and courses in the coming period, aimed at qualifying young national talents according to modern academic standards.

The initiative builds on the success of the first batch of the “Professional Diploma in Sports Management and Analysis” and seeks to meet the needs of the sports sector in the UAE.

Dr. Ziad Saleh, the Centre’s Executive Director, said the new programmes will be implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports. They will cover various fields based on modern technologies and artificial intelligence in sports management and analysis, supporting the development of the sector and aligning with the country’s future vision, while creating a practical learning environment that combines theory and application.

He noted that the graduation of the first batch of the diploma marks a significant step, as it is the first programme of its kind in the UAE and the region. The programme was organised under the supervision of the Emirates Centre for Sports Science, with the support of the Ministry of Sports and the UAE Talent Support Committee, in cooperation with the Emirates Centre for Sports Medicine and Precision Football.

He added that the programme successfully prepared qualified national professionals capable of supporting sports federations, clubs, and institutions, contributing to the development of the sector and adding both technical and administrative value.

The first diploma programme ran for eight weeks and included theoretical lectures, practical applications, and interactive workshops. It targeted Emirati youth of both genders aged between 20 and 35.