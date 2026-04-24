Sharjah Youth launches specialised programmes

SHARJAH, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Youth, one of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaser and Innovators institutions, affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council, is launching a comprehensive package of specialised programmes and competitions as part of "Youth Spring 2026."

This season reaffirms Sharjah Youth's commitment to continuously developing the skills of its members and enhancing their capabilities through innovative experiences that combine enjoyment and knowledge, providing them with a professional learning experience that aligns with best practical application practices.

The Youth Spring programmes focus on diverse tracks including life skills, sports, science and technology, literature and languages, and various art forms. Members will participate in the Rubu’ Qarn centres’ latest life skills programme, "My Profession," which runs for six consecutive days from 25th to 30th April. This programme offers a rich, practical experience that enhances members' skills in designing, implementing, and producing garden chairs according to the highest safety and quality standards.

As part of efforts to enhance environmental awareness and promote sustainability, participants will embark on a unique journey in the "Sharjah Beekeepers" programme. This programme offers a practical, hands-on learning experience in the world of beekeeping and its vital role in achieving ecological balance, all within a safe and interactive environment.

In the context of discovering sporting talent, the 17th edition of the Sharjah Youth Futsal League resumes on Saturday, April 25th. The matches, held at the Kalba and Al Thameed Youth Centres under the slogan "Sportsmanship and Fair Play," will take place amidst a competitive atmosphere. The league aims to improve the physical fitness of young athletes within a safe and supportive environment, preparing them to join various sports clubs.

The programmes offered during the Youth Spring programme are diverse, combining in-person and virtual digital interaction to meet the interests and aspirations of participants. These programmes provide varied learning environments that open up broad horizons for creativity and innovation. The fourth edition of the Youth eFootball Championship continues to offer a digital sporting experience that fosters a spirit of positive competition.

The virtual programmes also include "Clay and Composition," which offers visual arts enthusiasts the opportunity to explore the world of artistic creation and develop their skills in crafting innovative sculptures. This is in addition to the "Sculpture Art" programme, and for filmmaking enthusiasts, a mobile editing programme. Furthermore, there are personal development programmes covering self-improvement, discovering passions, and the secrets of using social media platforms.