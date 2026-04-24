Abu Dhabi Investment Office to co-host 5th, largest edition of Make it in the Emirates

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Make it in the Emirates 2026, the UAE's national platform for industrial growth and transformation, has announced Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as the co-host of its fifth and largest edition, taking place from 4th to 7th May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the Ministry of Culture, ADIO, and ADNOC, the 2026 edition will convene local industrial champions, global investors, policymakers, and government stakeholders to accelerate the UAE’s industrial growth and foster strategic, cross-sector partnerships.

As the government entity responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and transformation, ADIO plays a key role in advancing the UAE’s industrial ambitions, translating national strategies into action through impactful partnerships, showcases, and strategic collaborations.

At this year’s event, ADIO will host a series of live memorandum of understanding (MoU) signings and partnership announcements across the automotive, energy, and finance sectors, highlighting the UAE’s capacity to attract and grow industrial partnerships across key sectors.

Additionally, ADIO's leadership and strategic partners will participate in high-level discussion sessions to address the key opportunities and emerging challenges shaping the UAE's industrial ecosystem.

The sessions will explore the future of industry in the UAE through real-world success stories, highlight the need for scaling industrial technology adoption, and map out localisation pathways, offering manufacturers practical frameworks for localising critical industries in the UAE.

ADIO’s participation will also feature a range of activities designed to showcase the UAE’s industrial resilience and the growth opportunities available to investors and entrepreneurs.

These include cluster-focused showcases spotlighting the UAE's priority sectors and highlighting investment opportunities for both local and global investors, as well as interactive digital walkthroughs to present Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive suite of industrial support programmes and enablement platforms, including incentives, infrastructure, and institutional support.

Additionally, ADIO will host a centralised engagement hub designed to facilitate targeted meetings between investors, partners, and international delegations exploring investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

ADIO’s participation reinforces the UAE’s position as a globally competitive industrial and investment hub, offering investors and partners a clear pathway from opportunity to industrial execution.