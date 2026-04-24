UAE dispatches 100 tonnes of food aid to Gaza under ‘Humaid Air Bridge’, ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’

SHARJAH, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- An aid aircraft carrying more than 100 tonnes of relief supplies and essential food items departed this morning from Sharjah International Airport to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative forms part of the ‘Humaid Air Bridge’ and is implemented under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

The shipment included 3,300 parcels containing food supplies aimed at meeting the basic nutritional needs of residents in the Strip, within the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the Palestinian people.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 is continuing its humanitarian and relief efforts, including operating a field hospital and the UAE Floating Hospital in Egypt’s Al Arish city, with a capacity of up to 100 beds and staffed by specialised medical teams across general surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics, obstetrics and gynaecology, and intensive care. Six desalination plants have also been established to supply water daily to Gaza.