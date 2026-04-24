UAE Ambassador meets Brazil’s President of Federal Senate

BRASÍLIA, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharif Essa Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil, met with Senator Davi Alcolumbre, President of the Federal Senate, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, and Acir Madeira, Chief of Staff to the President of the Senate.

The meeting explored bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, including regional developments.

The Ambassador also highlighted opportunities to further strengthen economic relations and expand cooperation between the UAE and Brazil across various sectors, reflecting a shared commitment to enhancing partnership between the two countries in a manner that serves mutual interests.