Pogačar leads UAE Team Emirates at Liège-Bastogne-Liège race, Tour de Romandie

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE Team Emirates-XRG will compete in the Liège-Bastogne-Liège race on Sunday in Belgium, as well as the Tour de Romandie scheduled for May, led by Slovenian world champion Tadej Pogačar.

Pogačar will take part in the 112th running of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, seeking his fourth title in six years, having claimed his first victory in the race in 2021, before recently raising his Monument tally to 12 titles following his win at the Ronde van Vlaanderen.

The race, first held in 1892, is considered one of the oldest cycling races in the world, covering a distance of 259.3 kilometres with 4,401 metres of climbing, including 11 classified climbs, eight of which are in the final 90 kilometres, making it one of the most demanding races of the season.

The team’s line-up for Liège-Bastogne-Liège, alongside Pogačar, includes Benoît Cosnefroy, Rune Herregodts, Vegard Stake Laengen, Domen Novak, Pavel Sivakov, and Belgian rider Tim Wellens, under the supervision of sports directors Andrej Hauptman and Marco Marzano.