European institutions agree roadmap to achieve 'One Europe, one Market' by end of 2027

NICOSIA, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The institutions of the European Union have announced reaching an agreement on a roadmap to "One Europe, One Market," aimed at completing the strengthening of the single market by the end of 2027.

This announcement came on the sidelines of the informal meeting of heads of state and government in Cyprus.

The agreement was signed by Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus as the Rotating Presidency of the Council of the European Union, Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The roadmap includes specific objectives for submitting legislative proposals and reaching agreements among participating legislators within a clear timeline. It also features a quarterly review mechanism to monitor progress, precise institutional responsibilities for all EU institutions, and periodic assessments to ensure full transparency.

Cypriot President affirmed that this roadmap represents a turning point in enhancing Europe's competitiveness and is a strategic necessity to support resilience and long-term prosperity within an integrated single market.

Meanwhile, the President of the European Parliament considered the agreement a reflection of the move toward a stronger Europe, better able to withstand shocks and providing clarity for citizens and businesses, stressing that the Union is fulfilling its commitments by making bold decisions.

The President of the European Commission confirmed that implementing these measures will contribute to stimulating economic growth, ensuring digital transformation, and strengthening the resilience of the industrial sector, noting that these priorities form the core of the Commission's work in the coming phase.