Dubai Investments AGM approves 25% cash dividend, elects nine board members

DUBAI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Investments announced the distribution of a 25% cash dividend (AED0.25 per share) for the financial year ended 31st December 2025, following shareholder approval at the Company’s 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on 23rd April 2026.

The approved dividend reflects the Group’s strong financial performance and disciplined capital allocation approach, as Dubai Investments marks over three decades of sustained operations and value creation.

During the AGM, shareholders also approved the election of nine board members for the new term, in accordance with the Company’s Articles of Association and applicable regulatory requirements.

The elected board members include Khalid Jassim Mohd Bin Kalban, Ahmed Salem Abdulla Salem Alhosani, Mohamed Saif Darwish Ahmed Alketbi, Faisal Abdulaziz Alshaikhmohamed Alkhazraji, Ali Fardan Ali Alfardan, Abdulrahman Ghanem Abdulrahman Almutaiwee, Hussain Nasser Ahmed Lootah, Khaled Mohammad Ali Alkamda and Hind Abdulrahman Qassim Mohammad Alali.

Speaking at the AGM, Abdulrahman Ghanem Abdulrahman Al Mutaiwee, Chairman of Dubai Investments, acknowledged that the Group delivered a solid performance in 2025, supported by disciplined execution and a stable revenue base, with contributions across its diversified business segments, including real estate, financial investments and manufacturing. He noted that, in parallel, the Group continues to invest selectively in defensive and essential sectors such as education, healthcare and hospitality, which provide portfolio resilience, recurring demand and long term stability, emphasising that diversification remains a core strength enabling Dubai Investments to navigate market cycles effectively while maintaining a clear focus on long term value creation.

Looking ahead, the Chairman stated that the Group remains cautiously optimistic about 2026. While global economic conditions continue to present uncertainties, he highlighted that the UAE economy is expected to remain resilient. Supported by the Group’s diversified portfolio of businesses, he affirmed that Dubai Investments is well positioned to navigate external challenges while remaining focused on sustainable and long term value creation.

The AGM also witnessed the approval of all other resolutions presented by the Dubai Investments Board of Directors, in line with the agenda circulated to the shareholders.