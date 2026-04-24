34 activities, 35 authors lead Sharjah Guest of honour programme at Warsaw International Book Fair 2026

SHARJAH, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah will present an extensive cultural programme at the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, featuring 34 cultural activities and bringing together more than 35 writers and creatives from the UAE, alongside 15 Polish participants, as it takes the prestigious role of Guest of Honour (GoH).

The GoH programme at the 5th edition of the fair will run under the slogan “Two civilisations. One language of letters”, featuring 29 sessions and five poetry evenings across the fair and the University of Warsaw, in addition to 14 musical performances.

Twenty-one cultural institutions are taking part, reflecting the breadth of the UAE’s cultural ecosystem and its links across literature, the arts, and intellectual discourse, while reinforcing Arab culture's presence on one of Europe’s leading publishing platforms.

The Warsaw International Book Fair will host more than 1,200 activities, including author meetings, literary discussions, workshops, networking sessions, and book launches, offering a platform for professional and cultural engagement among participants from around the world.

Details of the programme were announced during a press conference in Warsaw, where the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) outlined the emirate’s participation as Guest of Honour at the fair, scheduled to run from May 28 to 31.

Commenting on the participation, Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, CEO of SBA, said, “Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, culture and books serve as a shared space where societies connect and common values emerge. Through our participation as Guest of Honour at Warsaw International Book Fair, we aim to introduce Polish audiences to the richness of Emirati and Arab culture and to build lasting channels for dialogue and exchange.”

He added, “Chaired by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, SBA is expanding opportunities for collaboration between publishers and writers, while advancing translation between Arabic and Polish to strengthen the presence of Arab literature in Europe and support the growth of the global publishing sector.”

Jacek Oryl, Director of the Warsaw International Book Fair, said, ‘Hosting Sharjah as Guest of Honour this year offers a strong opportunity to deepen the presence of Arab culture in Poland and expand links between publishing professionals on both sides. This participation moves beyond a traditional book display, presenting a model of cultural dialogue that brings together literature, the arts and professional programmes. It reflects a shared belief in books as a means of connection and understanding, and in literature as a space that transcends borders and languages.’

He added, ‘Preparations for this edition, in cooperation with SBA, underline a shared vision. The Authority is among the leading organisers of major international book fairs in Sharjah, as well as conferences and initiatives such as the Sharjah Publishers Conference and the Translation Grant. The programme reflects the diversity of the UAE cultural scene, with writers, poets and researchers joining Polish counterparts in sessions on fiction, poetry and children’s literature, alongside artistic and musical events across Warsaw.’

Oryl noted that the design of Sharjah’s pavilion is central to the experience, offering a visual expression of the emirate’s cultural identity and giving visitors a direct sense of the space.

During her keynote, Khoula Al Mujaini, Director of Events and Marketing at SBA, said, “Sharjah’s participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair reflects our belief that book fairs provide a platform for exchanging ideas and bringing cultures together. As stories move across languages, they reveal shared meanings that extend beyond surface differences.”

She added, “What we often see as a difference may in fact be another expression of the same idea. In the UAE, this is part of daily life, with more than 200 nationalities brought together within a single cultural space. Our Arab and Emirati culture is shaped by storytelling, by language as a keeper of memory, and by openness to others as partners in that shared meaning.”

Sharjah’s GoH participation at the Warsaw International Book Fair carries the slogan “Two civilisations. One Language of Letters”. It reflects a visual link between Arabic and Polish scripts, highlighting similarities in their letterforms. The slogan uses these shared features to frame the relationship between the two cultures, presenting letters as a visual medium that transcends language and reveals cultural connections despite differing linguistic contexts.

A wide range of Emirati cultural and academic institutions are participating in the Sharjah pavilion, which spans 400 sqm. These include Al Qasimi Publications, Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, University of Sharjah, American University of Sharjah, AUS Press, Sharjah Book Authority, and Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies, reflecting an integrated knowledge presence that brings together publishing, research and education.

Also participating are the Emirates Writers Union, the Emirates Publishers Association, the Emirates Library and Information Association, the House of Wisdom, and the Emirates Reprographic Rights Association.

Institutions and initiatives focused on children’s and young adult literature and creative content are also present, including UAEBBY, Kalimat Group, Kalimat Foundation, and PublisHer, reflecting a commitment to expanding the reach of reading and engaging diverse audiences. The participation of the Sharjah Department of Culture, the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, the Sharjah Archaeology Authority and the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority further complements this presence.

Sharjah’s participation extends to the performing arts through the Sharjah National Band, which stages traditional Emirati songs, adding a heritage dimension to the wider cultural programme. Artists will also perform at outdoor locations across Warsaw, extending engagement beyond the fair. A detailed schedule of literary, artistic, and professional events will be published on the official Warsaw International Book Fair website: https://targiksiazkiwarszawa.pl/en/.

The GoH programme presents a broad picture of the UAE’s cultural landscape through panel discussions addressing theatre in Sharjah, the evolution of the Emirati novel as a reflection of society, and the aesthetic elements of Emirati poetry. It also includes conversations exploring the Arab cultural movement and its intersections with global literary experiences. The Sharjah pavilion will also showcase six Arabic titles translated into Polish.

Sharjah’s participation will also feature an artistic project titled “Tasawurat” (Visions), which draws on poetry as a visual source through its incorporation into poster design.

The project brings together 10 artists and designers from the UAE and Poland to produce works inspired by Arabic and Polish poetry, exploring themes including humanity, nature, the sea, and existential reflection. It combines elements of Arabic poetic tradition with poster art, a defining feature of Poland’s visual culture.

Children’s literature features in the GoH programme through sessions on cross-border storytelling and the role of narrative in building shared connections, alongside workshops that engage young audiences with books as both creative and visual experiences.

The programme also includes a session dedicated to theatre, highlighting the UAE’s theatrical experience and its presence at both regional and international levels.

Sharjah’s participation will extend beyond the fair through a visit to the University of Warsaw, reflecting SBA’s commitment to engaging with academic communities and broadening cultural dialogue to include students and researchers, while strengthening the presence of the Arabic language and Emirati culture in European institutions.

The Emirate’s delegation includes prominent Emirati writers, poets, academics, and artists, including Dr. Sultan Al Ameemi, Hind Al Mashmoom, Khulood Al Mualla, Kaltham Abdullah, Dhaen Shaheen Al Nuaimi, Salha Ghabish, Abdulrahman Al Hemeiri, Nadia Al Najjar, Dr. Habib Ghuloom, Abdul Hakim Al Zubaidi, Sheikha Al Mutairi, Amira BuKadra, Ali Al Shaali, Latifa Al Haj, Fatima Al Hammadi, Saeed Mohammed, Dalal Al Jaberi, Fahad Al Mamari, Marwa Al Aqroubi, and Abdulqader Al Rais.

Polish participation will feature several leading literary and artistic voices, reflecting the programme’s emphasis on direct dialogue and cultural exchange between the two sides.

Sharjah’s pavilion will serve as a central platform for participating entities and their publications, offering visitors access to the emirate’s cultural initiatives, a wide range of titles, and opportunities to engage directly with authors and creatives.

The participation aligns with SBA’s efforts to strengthen the international presence of Arab culture and build effective partnerships across the publishing sector, reinforcing the role of books in fostering dialogue and mutual understanding.

One of Poland’s leading cultural activities, the Warsaw International Book Fair is also a key publishing platform in Europe. It brings together publishers, writers, and cultural institutions from around the world each year, providing a space for networking, knowledge exchange, and showcasing new titles, reinforcing the role of books in cultural life.

This year’s edition features developments in its programme and organisation, with support from Copyright Polska, in a move that supports the publishing market, strengthens the protection of creative content, and contributes to a more stable sector.