Mohammed bin Rashid launches 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory

DUBAI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of the 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory, with an annual production capacity of 150 million date-based food units.

The announcement was made in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

The factory’s entire output will be dedicated to supporting underprivileged communities around the world, underscoring the UAE’s relief efforts and its status as a global hub for humanitarian action.

This new project represents one of the landmark investments introduced by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), reflecting its noble mission of providing a food safety net for underserved populations in countries struggling with food security issues, while supporting and maximising the UAE’s contribution to the global fight against hunger, in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated, “Today we have launched the 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory, the world’s largest endowment-based dates factory. This is a new humanitarian endeavour presented by the UAE to the world and a message of hope for those in need. It is our duty to safeguard human dignity, driven by an unwavering commitment to ensuring food security and a better quality of life for underprivileged communities. The UAE’s legacy is defined by sustainable giving. We are attuned to the suffering of others and steadfast in our response to human needs.”

He added, “This ambitious project is a vital addition to our portfolio of humanitarian initiatives, and a true reflection of our community’s core values. We have full confidence in the capability of our national cadres to deliver this project to the highest standards of production quality and operational efficiency. Our philanthropy initiatives are ongoing, for giving remains the UAE’s true purpose and identity.”

Also present at the announcement of the project were H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the UAE Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) affirmed that the 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for sustainable giving and elevating humanitarian action to new heights. He noted that the new project is rooted in an institutional approach to delivering world-class projects and focuses on providing food aid and protection against hunger to underprivileged populations worldwide, solidifying the UAE’s standing as a key player in the global fight against hunger, and a unique model of limitless generosity.

Al Gergawi stated, “The 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory launches at a pivotal moment, as millions of people face the threat of malnutrition due to economic challenges and complex crises. This highlights the need for collective efforts to establish a food safety net and provide access to high-value nutritional products. This mission is a key focus of the new facility by MBRGI, reflecting our commitment to leveraging expertise and capabilities to support relief efforts aimed at the world’s most vulnerable populations.”

Funded by an AED200 million donation from renowned businessman Mirwais Azizi, operations at the 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory will be managed by Al Barakah Dates, leveraging its extensive industry expertise and further cementing its long-standing partnership with the MBRGI.

The 1 Billion Meals Dates Factory, under development in Margham, Dubai, is one of the UAE’s leading strategic projects, aimed at bolstering humanitarian efforts, advancing food security and fighting hunger worldwide. The project focuses on processing dates, a highly nutritious staple, into innovative, sustainable products that provide healthy meals to underserved populations.

The initiative aims to effectively integrate humanitarian action and economic development by establishing a state-of-the-art manufacturing ecosystem powered by the latest food production technologies. It reinforces the UAE’s position as a global food production hub with a strong humanitarian dimension.

The factory is projected to generate jobs, strengthen supply chains, and expand the reach of UAE food exports into global markets.

The project comprises a main facility alongside a dedicated operational and storage unit, with completion scheduled for the end of 2027. The factory’s high-quality output centres on date-based products fortified with essential vitamins and minerals to maximise nutritional value. The dates will be sourced exclusively from local farms, which bolsters the UAE’s palm cultivation sector and contributes to the expansion of the nation’s green spaces.

Established in 2015, the MBRGI serves as an umbrella organisation for more than 30 initiatives and institutions operating across five key pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.