Ministry of Justice: 'Digital Agencies' project nominated as one of top 20 global projects in WSIS Prizes

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Justice has announced that the "Digital Agencies" project has advanced to the final stage, ranking among the top 20 global projects in the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) Prizes, specifically in the category of "The role of governments and all stakeholders in the promotion of ICTs for development."

This nomination represents as a prestigious international recognition of the UAE’s pioneering experience in developing digital judicial services, positioning the project among the most prominent innovative government initiatives worldwide. It also reflects the significant advancements made by the UAE in the realm of judicial digital transformation.

The project is a sophisticated model for leveraging artificial intelligence technologies, enabling the entirely digital issuance of 12 types of agencies without any human involvement through processes that redesign the customer experience in accordance with global standards of efficiency, flexibility, and reliability. Since its launch, the project has delivered a tangible operational impact by executing over 125,000 transactions through the digital notary public. It has catered to more than 77,000 users across various demographics, including citizens, residents, the elderly, and inmates of correctional facilities, highlighting the comprehensive and inclusive nature of the service.

The service enables users to apply for agencies from both within and outside the UAE, with a guaranteed processing time of 24 hours. This greatly saves time and effort, improves flexible access to judicial services, and addresses mobility challenges. Moreover, the project exemplifies the UAE's commitment to providing equitable and accessible legal services, enhancing the efficiency and transparency of processes, and achieving complete automation that eliminates dependence on paper transactions.

This international excellence is in line with the goals of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, which seeks to establish the most pioneering and advanced ecosystem by creating a proactive judicial and legislative framework that reinforces the rule of law and ensures timely justice.

The implementation of this digital model aids in fostering trust in the judicial system by guaranteeing equal access to services, the rapid enforcement of rights. This has a positive impact on wellbeing, affirms the UAE’s leadership in global competitiveness indices, and aligns with the Ministry's ongoing efforts with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly Goal 16: Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions.