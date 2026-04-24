Operation Smile UAE to deliver life-changing cleft surgeries at Healthpoint in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Smile UAE will conduct its 18th short-term surgical programme in the country on April 25–26, 2026, hosted by Healthpoint, part of the M42 group, in Abu Dhabi.

During the two-day surgical programme, expert volunteers will provide free reconstructive surgeries for children and adults born with cleft conditions, cleft palate on 25th April and cleft lip on 26th April, bringing restored hope and new smiles to patients and their families across the UAE who would otherwise be unable to access comprehensive cleft care due to a lack of financial ability or insufficient insurance coverage for cleft conditions.

This initiative reflects the spirit of the UAE Year of Family 2026, under the theme “Growing in Unity,” by fostering collaboration, compassion, and professional development within the healthcare community. Operation Smile, one of the world’s largest medical volunteer-based nonprofits, views its staff, donors, volunteers, and patients as part of one global family united in the mission to deliver safe, effective surgical care and lasting change.

The programme will engage 50 Operation Smile credentialed medical professionals across multiple disciplines, including surgeons, anesthetists, operating room and post-anesthesia care nurses, pediatricians, dentists, speech therapists, psychosocial providers, and more. The team will operate across three operating rooms and a dedicated post-operative ward provided by Healthpoint, demonstrating a shared commitment to high-quality patient outcomes.

The surgical programme will be led by a distinguished medical leadership team: Field Medical Director - Dr. Mahdi Shkoukani, Department Chair, Otolaryngology- Head & Neck Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi; Surgery Team Lead - Dr. Ahmad Al-Waa, Consultant ENT - Aeromedical Examiner at University Hospital Sharjah.

Anesthesiology Team Lead – Dr. Philipp Sagawe, Staff Physician within the Anesthesiology Department at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi; PACU Team Lead – Dr. Oliver Keane, Consultant Anesthesia and Acting Department Head, Anesthesia, at Healthpoint.

Pediatric Team Lead - Dr. Sofia Konstantinopoulou, Pediatric Pulmonologist and Sleep Medicine Consultant at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City; Clinical Coordinator - Sharif Alnatour, Senior Clinical Executive.

Supported by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, which provides temporary medical licenses and operational permits necessary for volunteer medical professionals, the program reinforces the UAE’s model of regulatory excellence and commitment to advancing healthcare access.

Beyond the operating room, the program emphasises mentorship and skill transfer. Seasoned volunteers work alongside residents and new participants, sharing surgical knowledge and best practices. This legacy of growth has inspired a new generation of caregivers—some of whom first connected with Operation Smile UAE as high school students or patients themselves. Notably, Sara Hussein (Speech Therapist), Naicy Thakki (Patient Health Records Team Leader), and former patients Aldin Dammang and Gia Navas (Patient Imaging Technicians) embody the organisation’s long-term impact and “family of service” culture.

Morag Cromey-Hawke, Executive Director of Operation Smile UAE, said, “Each surgical programme reminds us that medical excellence and human connection go hand in hand. Through the dedication of our volunteers, the support of our partners, and the trust of our patients, we continue to transform lives and strengthen the bonds of our growing Operation Smile family here in the UAE.”

Founded in January 2011 under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Aljazia bint Saif Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 15th anniversary this year. Over the past decade and a half, the organisation has provided hundreds of free surgeries and consultations and advanced local humanitarian healthcare capacity in comprehensive cleft care.

Healthpoint, as the hosting medical facility, will provide logistical and clinical support for the duration of the programme, enabling Operation Smile UAE’s volunteer team to safely deliver high-quality surgical care that adheres to international medical standards.