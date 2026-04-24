Latest UAE mediation efforts succeed with exchange of 386 captives between Russia, Ukraine

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has announced the success of new mediation efforts between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 193 captives from each side, bringing the total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through UAE-mediated efforts to 6,691.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation with the UAE’s mediation endeavours. This reflects both countries’ confidence and appreciation of the UAE’s role in supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the twenty-second, reflects the distinguished relations between the UAE, the Russian Federation, and Ukraine.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigating the humanitarian impact of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.