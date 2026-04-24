AJP organises South Ecuador Regional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 under EDGE sponsorship

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) announced the organisation of the AJP Tour South Ecuador Regional Jiu-Jitsu Championship 2026 – Gi & No-Gi, scheduled to take place on Saturday, 25th April, 2026, in Ecuador, under the sponsorship of EDGE Group.

The championship is open to participants of all nationalities and categories, including youth, juniors, amateurs, professionals and masters, in line with AJP’s approach to providing opportunities for all to compete.

The event will feature athletes representing multiple countries and academies, reflecting the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in Latin America.

The sponsorship comes as part of a broader partnership, through which EDGE will support AJP events across Latin America and several major championships, contributing to enhancing event standards and supporting emerging talent.

The organisation continues, through its global events, to promote jiu-jitsu and expand its reach, with Latin America representing a key region for growth.

The partnership with EDGE supports these efforts by strengthening events in the region and providing a platform for athletes to compete at a high level, while also reflecting a shared commitment to supporting initiatives that contribute to community development, promote positive values, and advance the growth of jiu-jitsu and competitions across Latin America.