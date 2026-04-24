Zayed for Good, Silal sign MoU to advance agricultural innovation, sustainable food security

AL AIN, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed for Good Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Silal Group to support the development of a sustainable agricultural ecosystem driven by innovation and strategic partnerships.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the UAE Agricultural Conference and Exhibition 2026 at ADNEC Al Ain, supporting efforts to enhance food security and strengthen community resilience.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation in developing national talent in agricultural technology, engaging students in practical learning, and advancing innovative solutions through Silal’s Innovation Oasis to improve productivity and resource efficiency.

The partnership also covers the development of local and international agricultural projects, providing technical and advisory support to transfer Emirati expertise to global markets.

In addition, both parties will deliver capacity-building programmes to enable farmers to adopt modern, technology-driven practices that support sustainable and high-quality production.

Mohamed Ateeq Al Falahi, Director-General of Zayed for Good Foundation, said, the partnership marks a key step in advancing sustainable development models that move beyond traditional humanitarian support toward long-term impact.

He added, investing in agriculture and innovation strengthens communities’ ability to achieve self-sufficiency and resilience, reflecting the vision of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, that agriculture is a cornerstone of development.

Dhafer Al Qasimi, Chief Executive Officer of Silal Group, said, the collaboration supports efforts to build a resilient agri-food system by integrating innovation, knowledge, and human capital.

He added, the partnership will help empower farmers, develop future talent, and expand the impact of UAE expertise in agricultural innovation at both regional and international levels.

The agreement reflects a collaborative model that combines development and technical expertise to build an integrated agricultural ecosystem with sustainable local and global impact.