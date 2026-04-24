Mansour bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of Belarusian President

ABU DHABI, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Viktor Lukashenko, Special Envoy of the President of Belarus, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Belarus and ways to develop and enhance them across various fields, in a manner that serves mutual interests and benefits the two friendly countries and their peoples.

The meeting also addressed a number of issues of mutual interest, within the framework of efforts to expand prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two sides.