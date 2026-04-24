White House confirms US President’s envoys heading to Pakistan tomorrow

WASHINGTON, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt announced that Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, envoys of US President Donald Trump, will travel to Pakistan tomorrow morning, Saturday, to hold talks with Iran.

Leavitt said in a media interview that Witkoff and Kushner will conduct discussions in Islamabad with representatives of the Iranian delegation.

She added, “Everyone stands ready to head to Pakistan if necessary, but Steve and Jared will go there first to report back to the President, the Vice President and the rest of the team.”

According to reports, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to arrive in the Pakistani capital today, Friday, to discuss proposals related to resuming talks with the United States aimed at ending the war.