Kuwait, Bahrain FMs discuss regional developments by phone

KUWAIT, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait, and Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, discussed current developments in the region, related efforts, and ways to enhance regional and international security and stability.

The discussion took place during a phone call received by Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).