Emir of Qatar, US President review latest regional developments over phone call

DOHA, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, received Friday a telephone call from President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, during which the two sides reviewed the latest regional developments, particularly the ceasefire agreement between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the international efforts aimed at consolidating it, Qatar News Agency reported.

They also discussed the repercussions of the situation on maritime security and global supply chains.

H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stressed the need to reduce tensions and support peaceful solutions, reiterating the State of Qatar's continued coordination with regional and international partners to support the mediation efforts undertaken by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in contribution to enhancing security and stability in the region.