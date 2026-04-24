UN welcomes extension of Lebanon-Israel cessation of hostilities

NEW YORK, 24th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the 23rd April announcement on extending the arrangements for the cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel for an additional three weeks, aimed at allowing space for dialogue between the two sides.

In a statement issued today, the Secretary-General commended the role played by the United States in facilitating the extension, affirming the United Nations’ support for all efforts aimed at ending hostilities and alleviating the suffering of communities on both sides of the Blue Line.

Guterres called on all parties to fully adhere to the cessation of hostilities, halt any further attacks, and comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, at all times.

He also renewed his call on all non-state actors to comply with decisions of the Lebanese government to extend its authority across its entire territory and strengthen the exclusive control of arms by the state.

He further called on Israel to fully withdraw from north of the Blue Line, in a manner that respects Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, reaffirming the United Nations’ support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at reinforcing the cessation of hostilities and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 issued in 2006.

Guterres expressed hope that this agreement would contribute to advancing ongoing efforts towards achieving lasting and comprehensive peace in the region.