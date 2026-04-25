Jordan condemns drone attack on Kuwait's northern border posts from Iraq

AMMAN, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan condemned the attack that targeted two locations at Kuwait's northern land border posts by two drones launched from Iraq.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates in a statement carried by the Petra news agency, affirmed Jordan's "absolute" solidarity with the Kuwaiti government and people, affirming the Kingdom's "full" support for Kuwait in all its measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens.

Jordan also rejected and condemned the violation of state sovereignty and the attempt to threaten the security and stability of the region.