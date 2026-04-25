GCC Secretary-General condemns treacherous attacks on border posts in Kuwait

RIYADH, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned the treacherous attacks targeting border posts in the State of Kuwait, carried out by drones launched from Iraq.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Secretary-General underlined that the continuation of these brutal attacks from Iraq constitutes a flagrant violation of the principles of good neighbourliness and all international laws and norms.

Albudaiwi expressed the GCC's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait, affirming absolute support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security and stability.