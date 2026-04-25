Bahrain condemns terrorist attack targeting border sites in Kuwait

MANAMA, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kingdom of Bahrain has strongly condemned and denounced the terrorist attack that targeted two northern land border posts in the State of Kuwait, carried out using two explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles originating from the Republic of Iraq.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that the Kingdom considers this act a serious threat to regional security and stability, and a violation of the rules of international law.

The Ministry affirmed Bahrain’s full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures undertaken to safeguard its security and stability, including its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It underscored the need for Iraq to take immediate and decisive action to hold all those involved in these acts accountable and to ensure their non-recurrence.

The Ministry also emphasised the importance of enhancing regional and international cooperation to address such threats.