Bahrain’s RHF praises UAE’s humanitarian role in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' to support Gaza

AL ARISH, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ibrahim Dalhan Al Dosari, Acting Secretary-General of the Royal Humanitarian Foundation (RHF) in the Kingdom of Bahrain, praised the significant efforts undertaken by the UAE as part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” to assist the people of Gaza, as well as the integrated humanitarian role carried out by the UAE aid team in Al Arish.

He stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between Bahrain’s Royal Humanitarian Foundation and “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” in delivering humanitarian aid to the people in the Gaza Strip.

This came during his visit to the headquarters of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” in Al Arish, Arab Republic of Egypt, where he reviewed the workflow and humanitarian and relief efforts being carried out by the UAE in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

During the visit, he was briefed on various aspects of the operation in Al Arish, including a tour of the UAE humanitarian logistics centre, where he learned about the mechanisms for receiving, sorting, preparing, and dispatching aid within relief convoys bound for the Gaza Strip.

He also listened to a detailed explanation of the UAE humanitarian team’s efforts in Al Arish and their continuous work to ensure aid reaches those in urgent need.

The visit included stops at the UAE desalination plants in Rafah, Egypt, where he was informed about their operations and role in supporting the water sector and providing essential needs for the Palestinian people, as part of the UAE’s comprehensive humanitarian efforts to alleviate the impact of the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Al Doseri also visited the UAE Floating Hospital in Al Arish, where he reviewed the medical and treatment services provided to Palestinian patients arriving from Gaza.

He met with UAE medical and administrative staff, as well as several patients and their companions, and was briefed on the nature of healthcare services and patient intake and follow-up procedures.

At the conclusion of the visit, he said, “At the Royal Humanitarian Foundation, we take pride in the ongoing cooperation with ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’, which has contributed to delivering Bahrain’s aid to our brothers in the Gaza Strip, within a framework of fraternal coordination and joint humanitarian action, reflecting the deep-rooted fratenal ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE.”

The visit comes as part of efforts to enhance humanitarian cooperation between the UAE and Bahrain and reflects their strong fraternal relations and shared commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and alleviating their suffering amid the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.