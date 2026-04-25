GCC Secretary-General affirms importance of freedom of navigation in Strait of Hormuz, calls for enhancing partnership with Europe

NICOSIA, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), affirmed the importance of the partnership between the GCC and the European Union and the need to strengthen it in a way that serves the interests of both sides and contributes to supporting regional and international stability.

During his participation in the informal meeting of Heads of State or Government between the European Union and key regional partners, held in the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, he stated that the current stage requires further coordination and activation of existing mechanisms within the framework of this partnership.

He addressed the significance of the Arabian Gulf region and the Strait of Hormuz, as well as the efforts made in cooperation with international partners to ensure the freedom and smoothness of navigation in the strait, affirming the GCC states’ support for international initiatives aimed at this goal.

He stressed that dialogue and negotiation represent the optimal means to de-escalate tensions in the region, noting that any comprehensive solution with Iran must include its nuclear file and ballistic missile programme, in addition to halting the activities of its proxies in the region.

He pointed to the potential repercussions of closing the Strait of Hormuz and its direct impact on European energy security and vital sectors, including the aviation sector, emphasising the importance of enhancing cooperation in the field of energy supply security and working to develop alternative routes for its transportation, including pipelines, rail, and air links, and opening channels of strategic connectivity between the two sides, which would enhance infrastructure integration and serve mutual interests.

The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council expressed anticipation for holding the second summit between the GCC and the European Union during the current year to discuss a number of issues of common interest, including the free trade agreement, Schengen visa exemption, digital transformation, logistical connectivity, clean energy, and investments, in a manner that enhances the prospects of a strategic partnership between the two sides.