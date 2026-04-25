International official: UAE leading global model in enhancing quality of life for People of Determination

ABU DHABI, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Kevin Baskerville, General Manager of Topland People of Determination and Co-Chair of the International Autism Conference 2026 in Abu Dhabi, said that the UAE’s hosting of this prominent global event reflects a firm commitment to enhancing the quality of life for People of Determination and reinforces the country’s position as a global hub for the exchange of expertise in autism spectrum disorder.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), he said the conference serves as an advanced international platform bringing together experts and specialists from around the world to exchange best practices and the latest research, contributing to the development of services provided to individuals with autism and their families.

He said that greater knowledge enables more effective implementation, leading to meaningful, lasting improvements in people’s lives. Baskerville explained that one of the key objectives of the conference is to enhance community understanding of autism and support families by equipping them with the necessary knowledge and tools, noting that true success is measured by the ability to empower families and foster a more inclusive and understanding environment for every individual.

He praised the UAE’s efforts in empowering people of determination, noting that the country offers an advanced model at both the regional and global levels.

He added that the UAE stands out for its clear vision and strong capability to develop and effectively direct services, giving it a unique advantage in accelerating progress in this field.