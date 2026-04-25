4th International Autism Conference 2026 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage and in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Authority for People of Determination, the Fourth International Autism Conference 2026 officially commenced here today.

Organised by the Authority at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre under the theme “Autism: Innovation and Artificial Intelligence,” the conference brings together a wide range of experts, specialists, and decision-makers from around the world.

The conference is held in collaboration with Lotus Holistic Group, ADNOC, and the Skills4Mind platform, and in strategic partnership with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, alongside a broad network of international partners—reflecting strong integration between public and private sector efforts.

An Integrated and Sustainable Ecosystem to Empower Individuals and Their Families

Shamis Ali Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, stated that the Fourth International Autism Conference reflects a continued commitment to fostering dialogue and knowledge exchange among experts and decision-makers.

He emphasised that it supports the development of more integrated visions that respond to the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

He highlighted that innovation, including artificial intelligence technologies, has become a key enabler in developing early detection tools, improving diagnostic accuracy, and enhancing service quality, while ensuring that such technologies remain human-centred and directly contribute to improving quality of life.

In his opening speech, He added that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi places autism among its strategic priorities through a comprehensive, human-centred vision. This vision aims to build an integrated ecosystem that supports individuals and families throughout all life stages—from early diagnosis, inclusive education, and family support, to rehabilitation and empowerment in adulthood and beyond—enhancing independence and active participation in society.

He further noted that the Department of Community Development, in collaboration with its partners across government, private, and third sectors, is leading efforts to unify initiatives and strengthen cross-sector integration, transitioning from fragmented efforts to a more coordinated and sustainable system. This approach reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to evidence-based policymaking and building a comprehensive model that delivers tangible and lasting impact on individuals and their families.

Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination, affirmed that the Fourth International Autism Conference 2026 reflects Abu Dhabi’s growing global stature as a leading hub for developing an integrated and sustainable ecosystem to support and empower individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

He emphasised the Authority’s commitment to adopting global best practices, fostering innovation, and leveraging artificial intelligence technologies in diagnosis, rehabilitation, and social inclusion—ultimately enhancing quality of life and active societal participation.

He added, “This conference represents a qualitative leap in both knowledge and application. The real challenge today is no longer accessing knowledge, but transforming it into practical solutions that create a tangible impact on the lives of individuals with autism and their families.”

Al Humaidan noted that current indicators highlight this growth, with 152 speakers participating in the conference, including 86 international experts. The program features more than 160 scientific and applied sessions and has attracted approximately 6,000 participants worldwide—3,000 attending in person and 3,000 virtually.

He stressed that this significant increase, compared to just 700 participants in the first edition in 2023, reflects the growing international confidence in the conference as a leading global platform for knowledge exchange and application.

He added that the Authority continues, in collaboration with its partners, to translate conference outcomes into impactful initiatives, including the launch of the “Mawj” Early Intervention Centre—demonstrating the UAE’s approach of transforming knowledge into sustainable, real-world impact.

Mona Abdul Karim Al Yafei, Director-General of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services, stated that the conference represents a key milestone for knowledge exchange and future foresight in autism-related services—especially amid rapid advancements in artificial intelligence and innovation.

She emphasised that addressing autism requires a holistic approach based on integration across education, healthcare, family, and community sectors, highlighting the importance of strengthening partnerships, investing in research, and advancing early intervention programmes.

She further stressed that empowering individuals with autism cannot be achieved without the active role of families as key partners in the rehabilitation journey, particularly in light of the Year of the Family 2026.

Dr. Ghouwa Al Neyadi, Senior Vice President – National Identity, Quality of Life, and Corporate Social Responsibility at ADNOC, affirmed that supporting and empowering individuals with autism—especially children—is a core part of efforts to enhance quality of life.

She highlighted the importance of family as a fundamental partner in rehabilitation and support, contributing to building a more cohesive and inclusive society. She also emphasized ADNOC’s commitment to fostering inclusive work environments and enabling individuals to reach their full potential, in alignment with the UAE’s leadership vision and the Year of the Family 2026.