UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 organises mass wedding in Gaza with support from Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation

GAZA, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 organised the second mass wedding, “Thoub Al Farah 2'' (Garment of Joy), in Deir Al Balah in the Gaza Strip, bringing together 300 brides and grooms, with support from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation.

The initiative comes as part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian support for the people of Gaza, particularly Palestinian youth, amid the difficult conditions they face.

The ceremony was attended by 20,000 people from across the Gaza Strip, alongside national figures, community leaders, dignitaries, and representatives of international organisations, reflecting a message of resilience and the joy brought to the people of Gaza through UAE initiatives.

The event began with the ceremonial procession of the couples, followed by the distribution of gifts provided by “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3”, a recitation of the Holy Quran, the official announcement of the marriages, and the playing of the Palestinian and UAE national anthems.

The newlyweds expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the UAE for this humanitarian initiative and its continued support for the people of Gaza.

The celebration featured folkloric performances, including traditional dabke dances and various artistic segments, with strong public engagement that created an atmosphere of joy and marked a special moment that brought smiles back to the faces of Gaza’s residents.

Ali Al Shehhi, Head of the UAE Mission in Gaza, said in his address that the second mass wedding, “Thoub Al Farah 2”, is a vivid embodiment of an unbreakable people’s will, capable of creating joy from the heart of suffering.

He stressed that “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3” reflects the UAE’s steadfast commitment to stand by the people of Gaza, adding that this support will continue.

Mohammed Haji Al Khouri, Director-General of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, said that celebrating the marriage of 300 couples in Gaza reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting the people of Gaza and standing by them.

He noted that the initiative falls within the framework of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 and aims to empower youth to begin their family lives and ease their burdens.

Dr. Mohammed Arbee, Deputy Chairman of the Support Committee for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, affirmed that the mass wedding reflects the Palestinian people’s determination to embrace life and create joy despite hardship.

He noted that the wedding of 300 couples comes within efforts to support youth, alleviate their burdens, and provide them with a dignified start in line with their sacrifices and aspirations.

He also praised the UAE’s humanitarian role, as well as that of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, in supporting the people of Gaza and strengthening their resilience through continuous aid convoys, commending the efforts of organisers and volunteers whose contributions ensured the success of the event, embodying the spirit of solidarity and supporting community recovery.