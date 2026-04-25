Mohammed bin Rashid chairs MBRGI Board of Trustees meeting, announces results of Year in Review report 2025

DUBAI, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, announced the results of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) Year in Review 2025 report. Over the past year, MBRGI, the largest humanitarian and aid organisation of its kind in the region, spent over AED2.3 billion on projects and programmes that positively impacted the lives of 165 million people in 122 countries around the world.

MBRGI initiatives benefited 16 million more people in 2025 compared to 2024, and were implemented in 122 countries, compared to 118 in 2024.

The MBRGI’s Year in Review 2025 report was announced at a meeting of MBRGI’s Board of Trustees chaired by H.H.Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI); H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI); H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of MBRGI; Saeed Al Eter, CEO of MBRGI; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Noor Dubai; Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE); Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation; Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District; Abdulla Al Basti, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment; Marwan bin Ghalita, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the UAE Food Bank; Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Chairperson of the Arab Media Award; and Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation.





H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated: “Today I chaired the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives' Board of Trustees meeting, where we reviewed the results of 2025. MBRGI’s total spending across aid, healthcare, education and community pillars amounted to AED2.3 billion.”

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed added: “Our humanitarian efforts reached 122 countries worldwide, leaving an impact that we pray will be long-lasting thanks to sustainable endowments worth over AED7 billion, and long-term institutional structures.”

H.H. concluded: “True impact is not measured by what we announce, but by what changes in people's lives. We create the most profound impact when we place people at the heart of our priorities. More than helping others, our philanthropy also helps safeguard our nation.”

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed that MBRGI continues to present an advanced model of humanitarian action, one that transitions from providing aid to building capacities, and from crisis response to prevention, through sustainable solutions and impactful partnerships.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan stated: “MBRGI’s achievements for 2025 reflect a clear strategic vision rooted in innovative philanthropy, sustainable resources and maximised impact. MBRGI has demonstrated that humanitarian work knows no boundaries of time or place. Total expenditure across MBRGI’s programmes, projects and initiatives exceeded AED2.3 billion. More than an impressive figure, this is a testament to a sustained journey of impact that has built communities and transformed the lives of millions. This journey was made possible by nearly 186,000 volunteers from around the world, working alongside 990 dedicated staff members, whose collective efforts across dozens of initiatives, programmes and campaigns gave rise to stories of genuine hope that span emergency relief, humanitarian, health and knowledge endeavours.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added: “Among the defining milestones of 2025 was the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Endowment District, an integrated urban model uniting modern residential living with commercial, health and education services under one vision. The year also saw the launch of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, a tribute to fathers within the UAE community, with proceeds dedicated to providing healthcare for vulnerable groups and supporting health systems in underserved areas. We also celebrated a landmark year for knowledge, with the Arab Reading Challenge reaching its ninth edition and drawing the participation of more than 32 million students – a reminder that the future of our region is in capable hands.

H.H. concluded: “Every initiative, every project, every programme and every campaign is a step towards widening the circle of impact. Every investment in humanitarian work represents a true and enduring act of giving, each enhancing quality of life and extending hope to all who need our support, without exception. As H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has said: Our work for humanity will never cease, and the flame of hope we carry will never be extinguished.”

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary General of MBRGI, stated: “Guided by the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, MBRGI continues to establish an integrated institutional model for humanitarian and development work. This model is based on sustainability, measuring impact, and fostering partnerships locally and globally. Our 2025 achievement of reaching 165 million beneficiaries in 122 countries, reflects the efficacy of this approach and its ability to transform resources into tangible outcomes that leave a lasting impact.”

Al Gergawi added: “The broadening scope and growing reach of MBRGI’s programmes reflect a methodical performance improvement. This was achieved by the efficient allocation of resources according to clear development priorities, the implementation of value-added education and healthcare initiatives, and the empowerment of the most vulnerable communities.”

Al Gergawi commended the dedication of the MBRGI team and volunteers, whose contributions played a major part in the success of MBRGI’s 2025 initiatives.

Al Gergawi concluded: “MBRGI continues to refine its models and cultivate its global partnerships to solidify the UAE’s standing as a benchmark for innovative humanitarian work. Our mission extends beyond temporary relief, to building sustainable frameworks that empower us to shape the future with purpose and confidence.”

MBRGI's 2025 Year in Review showcases the humanitarian, developmental, and social achievements of its various initiatives, programmes, and institutions. These efforts helped institutionalise humanitarian action for the benefit of communities, while alleviating the suffering of those in need worldwide, and driving sustainable, comprehensive change in line with MBRGI's mission to foster hope and build a safer, more stable future.

In 2025, MBRGI's initiatives engaged 185,670 volunteers, a significant increase from 171,892 in 2024. These volunteers, alongside 990 MBRGI staff members, provided crucial support for numerous humanitarian, relief, health, educational, cultural, and community-focused projects and programmes.

In 2025, MBRGI awarded over AED30.3 million to incentivise and recognise achievements in humanitarian and developmental work.

The foundation encompasses over 30 institutions and initiatives, implementing hundreds of projects across five key areas: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

A cornerstone of MBRGI’s framework, its Humanitarian Aid and Relief work embodies its unwavering commitment to organised, sustainable humanitarian work that moves beyond temporary action into tangible, lasting impact.

In 2025, MBRGI’s spending on programmes, initiatives and projects under this pillar exceeded AED625 million, benefitting more than 53 million people worldwide.

Key achievements under this pillar included the launch of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endowment District, a first of its kind in the region which spans two million square feet, with total investments of AED4.7 billion, including AED330 million in contributions from several investors.

The 1 Billion Meals initiative, which was launched in the Holy Month of Ramadan in 2022, was completed in July 2025, with 1 billion meals distributed in 65 countries.

In November 2025, MBRGI launched the Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship initiative, aimed at providing more than 10 million meals to residents of Gaza in response to urgent humanitarian needs, in cooperation with Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.

On the sidelines of its participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2025, MBRGI pledged AED36.7 million ($10 million) in support of UNHCR projects for displaced communities, bringing the total of MBRGI pledges to AED172.7 million since 2021.

During 2025, Dubai Humanitarian dispatched 789 metric tonnes of humanitarian aid that benefited 2.8 million people in Palestine, Afghanistan, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

Healthcare and Disease Control is another core pillar of MBRGI. Its programmes and initiatives are rooted in a holistic vision that recognises health as the foundation of development and stresses that investment in people begins with protecting their lives and dignity.

In 2025, MBRGI spent around AED872 million on projects and initiatives under this pillar, benefitting over 396,000 people.

A highlight of these efforts was the launch of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in Ramadan. The campaign aimed to honour fathers in the UAE and establish a sustainable endowment fund whose proceeds will be used to provide medical care for people in need and strengthen healthcare infrastructure in underserved communities. The campaign exceeded its initial target of AED1 billion, raising AED3.72 billion, with more than 277,000 contributors taking part.

Al Jalila Foundation celebrated 55 donors supporting the Hamdan bin Rashid Cancer Hospital and added 18 benefactor names to several of the hospital’s wards and facilities.

Other campaigns and initiatives under this pillar included the Al Jalila Foundation’s ‘Wellness on Wheels’ offering free healthcare across Dubai; and its A'awen programme to alleviate the financial burden of medical care, which supported 3,605 patients, including 816 children, at a total cost of approximately AED143 million in 2025.

Noor Dubai continued to implement its programmes locally as well as globally, extending the reach of its programmes to 25 countries worldwide by the end of 2025. These included Nepal, Sierra Leone, Bangladesh, India, Uzbekistan and the Philippines.

MBRGI also continued its joint project with the World Health Organization to support the health response in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Announced in 2024, the project is valued at AED37 million ($10 million) and is expected to benefit 600,000 people.

MBRGI continues to strengthen education and knowledge as fundamental pillars of sustainable development. In 2025, total spending under this pillar amounted to AED419 million, benefitting 106 million people around the world.

Key highlights included Dubai Cares’ growing impact on global education, as it reached approximately 117 million beneficiaries through partnerships with 143 organisations, delivering 264 programmes, 48 initiatives and 40 research projects since its launch in 2007. By the end of 2025, grants offered by Dubai Cares to increase access to education, nutrition and skills for children and youth have amounted to AED1.27 billion ($346 million).

The ninth edition of the Arab Reading Challenge continued to shine as a key driver of spreading knowledge and fostering a love of reading. The 2025 edition attracted over 32 million students from 50 countries, 132,000 schools and 161,000 supervisors. Tunisian twins Bisan and Bilsan Kouka won the ninth edition.

The Digital School continued to expand its global footprint. By the end of 2025, more than 800,000 students across 39 countries benefitted from its programmes through a digital library comprising over 35,000 lessons available in seven languages, reinforcing equal access to quality education worldwide.

MBRGI recognises the role of innovation and entrepreneurship as key drivers of future readiness and advanced economic and knowledge-based development. In 2025, it spent AED239 million on projects and initiatives under this pillar, benefitting around 1.4 million people.

In 2025, 4,658 Emirati entrepreneurs benefitted from the incubation and advisory services of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for SME Development (Dubai SME), bringing its total beneficiaries to 57,864 since 2002.

Other 2025 highlights under this pillar included the third edition of the Great Arab Minds Award, which crowned six winners, each receiving an AED1 million award; the opening of registration for the second edition of the revamped Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award; and the fourth edition, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, which recognised 12 winners from around the world, highlighting advanced technologies and projects that enhance water security.

This pillar advances MBRGI’s mission to create lasting positive impact by fostering civic engagement and strengthening the role of individuals and institutions in community development. In 2025, MBRGI spent more than AED187 million within the Empowering Communities pillar to benefit approximately 3.9 million people worldwide.

Within this pillar, the fifth edition of the Arab Hope Makers initiative honoured three winners whose inspiring projects and initiatives have alleviated suffering and improved the lives of many. Each recipient was awarded AED1 million to sustain and expand their humanitarian efforts.

In 2025, the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) marked its 20th anniversary, reaffirming its commitment to developing leadership talent across its master’s, executive education and specialised training programmes.