Abu Dhabi Police, Customs warn of fake accounts promoting fraudulent services

ABU DHABI, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Customs have warned of a rise in fake social media accounts, digital platform activity and fabricated text messages aimed at deceiving the public and stealing personal data.

The warning falls under the strategic priority of proactive security and efforts to enhance readiness to combat cybercrime.

Authorities said the fraudulent accounts promote fake seasonal concert tickets, bogus residency visa services and misleading domestic worker recruitment offers, in addition to unauthorised insurance products. They also advertise vehicles falsely claimed to be seized by Abu Dhabi Customs at unrealistic prices, request personal information under the pretext of parcel tracking or delivery, lure individuals into illegal financial investments, and promote non-existent real estate to fraudulently obtain funds.

Authorities stressed that scammers use sophisticated methods, including fake images, misleading information and attractive prices, to appear legitimate.

The public is therefore urged to verify advertisement sources and deal only with official and trusted entities and platforms.

Abu Dhabi Police emphasised not transferring funds or sharing personal or banking information without confirming the advertiser’s identity, noting that prevention begins with awareness.

The public is also advised to report suspicious accounts or advertisements through the Aman service on 8002626, via SMS to 2828, by email at aman@adpolice.gov.ae, or through the “Police Station in Your Phone” service.

Authorities confirmed ongoing efforts to monitor and track such accounts and take legal action against perpetrators, stressing that protecting society from cybercrime is a shared responsibility requiring vigilance and awareness.

They also called on the community to strengthen digital literacy and verify the credibility of offers before engaging, helping to curb such practices and enhance public safety.