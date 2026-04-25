UAE Team Emirates rider second in Asturias stage

MADRID, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Spain’s Adrià Pericas of UAE Team Emirates–XRG finished second in Stage 2 of the Vuelta a Asturias cycling race, held between Llanes and Pola de Lena, continuing his strong form in his first professional season.

Pericas finished behind Colombia’s Nairo Quintana of Movistar Team, who won the stage and moved into the overall lead. Pericas sits second overall, 31 seconds behind, marking his best result of the season.

The stage featured intense racing across multiple mountain climbs, with Quintana and Pericas emerging as the strongest contenders. The pair led for much of the stage before Quintana broke clear in the final metres, while Pericas chased to the line.

With two stages remaining, Pericas remains in strong contention for the yellow jersey, holding a comfortable gap over his closest rivals.

Pericas said he was satisfied with his performance, describing the stage as highly demanding but noting strong legs. He added that the team delivered a solid performance despite a minor crash involving teammate Abdulla Jasim Al-Ali, and affirmed their determination to compete strongly in the remaining stages.