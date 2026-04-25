City see off Southampton to book FA Cup final spot

LONDON, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- City produced a comeback 2-1 win against Southampton at Wembley to book a record fourth successive FA Cup final appearance.

After going behind to a Finn Azaz opener for the Saints, goals from Jeremy Doku and Nico Gonzalez meant it was City who progressed to the showpiece next month and a second final appearance this season after beating Arsenal to lift the Carabao Cup.

City will face either Chelsea or Leeds on Saturday 16 May, the Whites and the Blues meeting on Sunday for the chance to face Pep Guardiola’s men.