AI best practices highlighted at conference supporting people with autism

ABU DHABI, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fourth International Autism Conference 2026, organised by the Zayed Authority for People of Determination under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Authority’s Board of Trustees, is discussing strategic themes including early intervention and diagnosis, artificial intelligence and digital health, employment and workplace inclusion, institutional integration, and transforming research into practical applications.

Held from 25 to 28 April at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center under the theme “Autism: Innovation and Artificial Intelligence,” the conference features an integrated scientific programme combining specialised scientific sessions and interactive workshops led by leading international experts, alongside panel discussions and visual presentations showcasing best practices and global experiences in supporting and empowering individuals with autism spectrum disorder.

Khulood Abdul Rahim, Director of the Care and Rehabilitation Centres Department at the Zayed Authority for People of Determination and Chair of the Higher Committee organising the conference, said the event is keen to highlight best practices aligned with modern technology through the use of artificial intelligence to design tailored educational and rehabilitation programmes for individuals with autism spectrum disorder according to each case and capabilities.

She noted that artificial intelligence tools have contributed to improving early detection of autism, enabling highly accurate and rapid data analysis and diagnosis at early stages. She added that the conference focuses on highlighting the latest scientific research and studies, and this year sheds light on strengthening the role of the family as a partner in the education and rehabilitation of children with autism through their integration into society.

She pointed out that sessions have been dedicated to families to present parents’ experiences with their children, noting her participation in a session addressing the development of an integrated care system, where knowledge was exchanged with a number of experts from international institutions.

Among the speakers in sessions hosting parents of children with autism spectrum disorder, Hanaa Al Abri, mother of a child with autism, shared her experience, noting that it inspired her to author the book “Raising Me,” which she dedicates to mothers, families and members of society to share her experience and contribute to building more inclusive communities, reflecting her journey as a conscious mother striving to educate herself to deal effectively with her son’s condition.

Dr. Taha Ridan, an artificial intelligence expert from Skills4Mind, said during his participation in the conference’s main session that the UAE is a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence. He highlighted areas of AI application in autism spectrum disorder and how it can be used by families, children and doctors in a responsible manner that takes privacy into account.

He added that his company, which has branches in France and Switzerland, was keen to participate in the conference to exchange expertise with professionals and discuss future solutions, noting that the use of artificial intelligence in the field of autism is not far-fetched.

The conference is accompanied by a main innovation exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and advanced solutions in autism care, alongside wide participation from government entities, healthcare institutions, academic organisations and international bodies, enhancing integration across sectors and supporting the building of strategic partnerships that contribute to developing more efficient and sustainable services and transforming conference outcomes into practical policies and initiatives with direct impact, in addition to a global media campaign aimed at supporting and empowering children with autism and their families.

The conference also presents stories reflecting the impact of empowerment. Ahmed Al Hashemi, a musician and composer with autism, shared during the opening session his experience through which he succeeded in proving himself with the support of his family and winning international awards in music.

Yousif Al Mulla, a person with autism, also presented his experience, demonstrating that achievement begins with a step, starting in 2005 when he joined Sharjah Autism Center, and progressing through learning, skill-building and communication with others to excel in art, theatre, sports and technical fields.