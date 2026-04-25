Hind bint Maktoum directs launch of initiatives aimed at bolstering social stability, family empowerment in Dubai

DUBAI, 25th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Coinciding with the Year of Family 2026, H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has directed the launch of a suite of initiatives aimed at bolstering social stability and family empowerment in Dubai.

The initiatives are part of the second phase of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, a comprehensive initiative that aims to support the growth, stability and wellbeing of families in Dubai, strengthen community values, enhance quality of life, and promote work-life balance.

As part of the initiatives, H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum directed the allocation of homes in Wadi Al Amardi and Al Aweer projects, valued at AED1.6 billion, alongside an AED83 million grant to furnish beneficiaries’ homes, under an updated approach to ensure the efficiency and transparency of the allocation process.

H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum also directed the establishment of two community halls at a total value of AED63 million: an AED40 million wedding hall for Emiratis in Al Aweer 1, and the first-ever outdoor events hall for Emiratis in Mushrif National Park, valued at AED23 million. The events hall is set to feature a design that adapts to seasonal changes, allowing year-round use.

The 830 homes allocated in Wadi Al Amardi and Al Aweer projects represent the largest batch of ready homes allocated to Emiratis since the launch of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment. This milestone reflects a significant expansion in the implementation of the leadership’s directives to promote family stability and quality of life for Dubai citizens.

These initiatives embody the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to build a unique development model centred on integrated projects that directly enhance social stability and empower Emirati families through a comprehensive ecosystem that balances high-quality housing, world-class infrastructure, and sustainable social welfare. They further underscore Dubai’s stature as the world’s best city for quality of life.

Reinforcing Emirati values

H.H. Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum said that the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme continues to reinforce the enduring values of Emirati families, reflecting the vision of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to place the family at the forefront of national priorities as the cornerstone of a cohesive and sustainable society.

H.H. Sheikha Hind added that allocating homes within Wadi Al Amardi and Al Aweer projects, valued at AED1.6 billion, strengthens social cohesion and introduces a comprehensive ecosystem that supports stability and empowers the Emirati family, paving the way for confident generations that are firmly grounded in their identity, capable of contributing to national development and committed to safeguarding the nation’s achievements.

Al Aweer project

The Al Aweer project features 398 modern housing units allocated as grants, with a total budget of over AED734 million. The project’s design is in harmony with the area’s local architectural character and adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and community integration, while providing flexibility for future expansion to meet family needs.

Supported by advanced infrastructure and modern road networks, the project features essential community amenities and services, including public parks and majlis halls. Each unit comprises four bedrooms, a majlis, a living room, a modern kitchen, and utility rooms, all meticulously designed to ensure the family’s comfort and stability.

The Wadi Al Amardi project comprises 432 housing units allocated as grants, with an approved budget of over AED767 million. The units are designed to meet the needs of Emirati families, offering flexible architectural models that prioritise privacy and facilitate future expansion.

Each residence features four bedrooms, a majlis, a living room, a kitchen, and utility rooms. Dedicated outdoor spaces are provided within each plot to accommodate future extensions or the addition of service annexes as required.

This integrated design framework adheres to the highest standards of sustainability and quality of life.

Two halls for weddings and events

Initiatives under the second phase of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme include the establishment of a new AED40 million wedding hall for Emiratis in Al Aweer 1.

The new hall, launched in partnership with the private sector, aligns with the Dubai Family-Friendly Strategy. Accommodating around 500 people and serving over 60,000 Emiratis living in the area, the wedding hall aims to support youth planning to marry, facilitate weddings, ease costs associated with marriage and bolster family stability.

This phase also includes the establishment of the first-ever outdoor events hall for Emiratis in Mushrif National Park, valued at AED23 million.

Featuring a versatile design that adapts to seasonal shifts, the hall offers families a variety of options to host their celebrations amidst nature. Launched in partnership with the private sector, the initiative fosters synergy between government entities and community institutions to drive sustainable family initiatives.

The Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to foster happy, connected, and value-driven families and double the number of Emirati families in the emirate by 2033.

Achievements of Phase 1 of the programme

The launch of the second phase of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme builds on the success of its first phase, which contributed to the formation of more than 1,100 Emirati families in Dubai and the organisation of 1,149 weddings since the programme’s launch.

The Dubai Weddings programme, which covers the costs of the main wedding ceremony and provides wedding halls and neighbourhood majlises free of charge, also recorded notable growth across its indicators. The number of weddings completed through the programme increased by 44% in 2025 compared to 2024, while participation in the programme rose by 43.5% last year compared to the previous year. The number of marriage contracts also increased by 13.9%.

The programme also had a positive impact on quality of life, with beneficiary happiness reaching 97%, while the number of newborns reached 136.

More than 2,100 people benefited from the awareness and training programmes offered by the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme. These included the ‘Start It Right’ programme, which provides awareness services on marital rights and builds understanding between spouses; the ‘Family Financial Literacy’ programme, which promotes sound financial planning and efficient management of family resources; and the ‘How to Build Your Home?’ programme, which aims to raise couples’ awareness of the steps involved in building a home in a conscious and flexible manner.