UAE leaders congratulate President of Tanzania on Union Day

ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Samia Hassan of United Republic of Tanzania on her country's Union Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also dispatched similar messages to the Tanzanian President and Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba on the occasion.