UAE strongly condemns shooting targeting US President Donald Trump

ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the shooting which targeted US President Donald Trump, and strongly denounced this deplorable crime.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE’s solidarity with US President Donald Trump and his family, as well as with the government and the people of the United States.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of such criminal acts and its unwavering rejection of all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.