SEHA Corniche Hospital performs groundbreaking in-utero spina bifida repair

ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, announced that Corniche Hospital has successfully performed a laparotomy-assisted fetoscopic repair for spina bifida.

Spina bifida is a congenital condition that occurs when the spinal cord and spine do not fully close during early pregnancy, leaving part of the spinal cord exposed. This exposure can lead to nerve damage and lifelong disabilities.

Dr. Werner Gerhard Diehl, Consultant Physician and Chair of the Fetal Medicine Department at SEHA Corniche Hospital, said, “This case demonstrates the potential of advanced fetal medicine to significantly improve outcomes in complex pregnancies. While spina bifida cannot be cured, offering this highly specialised procedure can meaningfully reduce complications for the baby after birth. In fetal medicine, the mother’s safety is always our first priority, and the laparotomy-assisted fetoscopic approach has less impact on future reproductive health compared with other surgical options. Through multidisciplinary collaboration and advanced technology, we were able to intervene effectively and support the family through a very challenging diagnosis.”