Fatima College of Health Sciences hosts National Forum for Community & Specialised Volunteering

ABU DHABI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Forum for Community and Specialised Volunteering was launched in Abu Dhabi under the slogan “Together for Nation Readiness”. The forum is organised by the Jaheziya programme and hosted by Fatima College of Health Sciences.

It is held as part of a strategic national initiative that reflects the UAE’s commitment to enhancing comprehensive preparedness and building an integrated system that combines professional, institutional, and community readiness, within the framework of the National Unified and Integrated Preparedness and Response System “Jaheziya.”

The forum also coincides with the “Proud of the UAE” campaign, under the supervision of the UAE National Medical Reserve and Volunteer Team.

The two-day event brings together participants from the healthcare, emergency, civil defence, police, and academic sectors, along with representatives from government and private institutions and volunteers. This broad participation highlights the importance of national integration across all components of primary and specialised emergency response for disasters and crises, based on a unified and internationally accredited methodology.

The initiative reflects a strategic national commitment by government, private, and non-profit institutions to strengthen comprehensive preparedness and build an integrated system that unites professional, institutional, and community readiness. The forum serves as a comprehensive national platform aimed at unifying concepts, enhancing coordination, developing capabilities, and building a national network of qualified first responders capable of effectively managing a wide range of emergency scenarios, including major incidents, disasters, and complex crises.

The forum features an advanced scientific and training programme that integrates both theoretical and practical components. It covers key areas such as basic and advanced first aid, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), primary and specialised emergency response, major incident management, triage, decontamination and risk management, as well as leadership and command. In addition, the program includes advanced field simulations and multi-agency realistic scenarios that replicate real operational environments and enhance participants’ readiness.

Adel Al Shamry Al Ajami, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of Emirates Doctors Initiative, and Head of the UAE National Preparedness and Response Unified and Integrated Programme -Jahezyia , reviewed the strategic achievements of the national unified preparedness system.

He emphasised that it represents one of the most advanced national models in investing in human capital through building an integrated system for preparedness and response at professional, institutional, and community levels, and that it is the first of its kind in the region.

He explained that over the past six years, the “Jaheziya” programme has successfully trained more than 20,000 frontline personnel, including physicians, nurses, paramedics, security forces, rapid intervention teams, and volunteers. This has been achieved through the delivery of more than 25 specialised and community-based programmes in emergency care, disaster response, critical care, trauma, and operational preparedness.

These programmes, he added, were developed and delivered in partnership with more than ten leading international universities and training centres across the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia, ensuring the transfer of global best practices and their local implementation while building sustainable national capabilities.

He added that the training system is based on a unique integrated model that combines professional readiness of healthcare and emergency personnel, institutional readiness of healthcare facilities and vital sectors, and community readiness through volunteer empowerment. This unified framework ensures integration across all levels, enhances inter-agency coordination, and improves national response efficiency.

The forum witnessed the graduation of a new cohort of young Emirati volunteer leaders, along with the launch of national initiatives aimed at building qualified preparedness and response teams at both community and specialised levels, ensuring the sustainability of the national preparedness and response system in line with international best practices.