Mohammed bin Rashid approves decisions to enhance industrial resilience, support national products

DUBAI, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has approved multiple decisions during the Cabinet meeting, and reviewed the preparations for the 5th Make it in the Emirates platform.

Decisions include establishing a National Industrial Resilience Fund with a capital of AED1 billion to support the localisation of critical industries and strengthen supply chain resilience in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said, “Today, we took decisions to accelerate the UAE’s industrial growth… We are launching an AED 1 billion fund to strengthen resilience, expand local production, secure supply chains, and scale the use of artificial intelligence across production and operations.”

He added, “We made the National In-Country Value Programme mandatory across all government entities and national companies, and strengthened the presence of UAE-made products. Our target is clear. Fully localise more than 5,000 critical products… We reviewed preparations for “Make it in the Emirates 2026” in Abu Dhabi next month, bringing together global investors and industry leaders.”

The fund will support the localisation of critical industries, strengthen supply chains, and further increase the country’s self-sufficiency. It will enhance industrial readiness for vital products, ensure continuity of supply, and strengthen economic security, while leveraging artificial intelligence in forecasting and risk management. It will also support the expansion of local manufacturing, the development of strategic reserves, and the advancement of industrial value chains across priority sectors.

Fund resources will be allocated in line with national priorities, including food security and key industrial sectors such as manufacturing, primary metals, mechanical, electrical and chemical industries, pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients, medical supplies, advanced technology, and construction.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the National In-Country Value Programme, transitioning it from an incentive-based framework to a mandatory model across selected sectors, including federal entities and companies in which the government holds 25% or more.

The decision directs government and institutional demand towards priority national products, strengthens supply continuity, enhances supply chain readiness, and supports self-sufficiency, positioning government spending as a tool to localise critical industries and strengthen national industrial security.

The Cabinet approved a policy to strengthen the presence of national products across retail outlets and digital platforms. It aims to increase the visibility of UAE-manufactured products, raise consumer awareness, enable integration into major supply chains, and support market stability and continuity of supply.

The first phase will focus on essential products with scalable local production, including bottled water, dairy products, eggs, fresh and chilled poultry, bread, flour, locally packaged vegetable oils, and seasonal vegetables. Implementation will be coordinated with relevant entities, private sector partners, retailers, and digital platforms, with dedicated space allocated to Made-in-UAE products in line with defined standards.

The Cabinet reviewed preparations for the fifth edition of the “Make it in the Emirates” platform, to be held from 4th to 7th May at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. The event is expected to attract more than 120,000 visitors, alongside more than 1,000 exhibitors across 12 industrial sectors, with SMEs accounting for 61% of them.

The event will announce procurement opportunities and support the localisation of critical products, reducing reliance on single sources and strengthening supply chain resilience. It will also launch initiatives including the Start-ups Hub, the Quality Infrastructure Platform, and “House of Industry” as a national museum documenting the development of industry in the UAE.

The Cabinet approved the establishment of a National Industrial Data Committee, chaired by Hasan Jassim Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, with representatives from relevant federal and local entities.

The committee will identify priority industrial data, accelerate its availability, strengthen integration with national systems, address data challenges, and propose solutions to ensure real-time access, including any required legislative updates.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said, “These decisions reflect the leadership’s vision to advance a more resilient and sustainable national industrial model, built on the localisation of critical industries, the strengthening of supply chains, and directing demand towards national products. They also support the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence across production and planning processes, enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector and reinforcing its contribution to economic growth.”