UAEU showcases food security efforts at Emirates Agriculture Conference & Exhibition 2026

AL AIN, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) participated as an Academic Partner, represented by the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, in the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026, held at ADNEC Centre, Al Ain, from 22nd to 26th April 2026.

Prof. Mohammed Abdul Muhsen Salem Alyafei, Dean of the College of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, stated, “Our participation in this national event reflects the university’s commitment to supporting the food security ecosystem in the UAE. The college continues to develop its research and academic programmes in alignment with national priorities in sustainable agriculture.”

He added that the university consistently works on leveraging advanced technologies and innovation in agriculture and livestock production, while fostering strategic partnerships with various entities. These efforts contribute to preparing national cadres capable of addressing future challenges and transforming them into sustainable growth opportunities.

The university’s participation featured a comprehensive pavilion showcasing its latest research projects and innovations in modern agriculture, livestock production, and aquaculture, reflecting national innovation directives in agriculture. These projects highlighted applied solutions that support sustainability and enhance production efficiency in arid environments.

Among the showcased projects was “An Integrated System for Growing Mushrooms in Built-in Containers,” presented by student Hamda Al Shamsi. The project utilises local agricultural waste, such as palm and Ghaf residues, to convert waste into sustainable food resources within a controlled environment.

Student Aysha Al Kabbi presented “Developing a Smart Indicator to Measure the Shelf Life of Fresh Products,” aimed at reducing food waste and improving supply chain quality.

In the field of smart agriculture, students Theyab Al Ketbi and Saif Al Alawi introduced their project, “Date Palm Precision Pollination System Using Artificial Intelligence,” which enhances productivity and reduces reliance on manual labour while supporting sustainable agricultural practices.

Another project, “Two-Layer Smart Food Coating,” presented by Manal Mansar and Mariam Al Hadi, combines food preservation and antimicrobial properties using natural ingredients such as bee peptides and Sidr extracts.

In livestock production, student Taiba Al Kabbi presented “Overcoming the Heat: Smart Solutions for Dairy Cows,” focusing on improving dairy productivity in hot climates by analysing the relationship between heat stress, humidity index (THI), and feeding patterns.

On the sidelines of the conference, the college organised a specialised panel discussion titled “Food Security and Sustainability,” featuring experts, academics, and decision-makers to explore challenges and opportunities in enhancing local production and adopting advanced technologies.

A Scientific Poster Competition was also held, featuring participation from national universities, aimed at supporting research and encouraging students to contribute to the development of the agricultural and environmental sectors.

This participation reflects the university’s commitment to strengthening its role as a leading hub for research and innovation and as a strategic partner in supporting national initiatives. It also aligns with the UAE’s vision for sustainable food security and a knowledge- and technology-based agricultural sector.

The conference serves as a leading platform that brings together government entities and global agricultural experts to discuss key strategic themes, including the role of data and modern technologies in advancing agriculture, the future of the food industry, and the empowerment of families and women in agriculture. It also showcases innovative solutions such as smart irrigation systems and sustainable resource management.